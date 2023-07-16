WAR in Sudan: African Leaders are Meeting in Kenya for Speeches, Tea, Coffee and Photos- Shehu Sani

An author, activist and former Nigerian Senator identified as Shehu Sani has revealed that the ongoing war in sudden that has led to the death of many people and significantly displaced Millions of Africans needs to be addressed by African leaders immediately.

This statement was made in his latest post on Twitter, adding that the War In Sudan and the efforts to find peace are the focus of the discussion in Saudi Arabia. Thousands are killed and Millions are displaced and forced out as refugees. African leaders are meeting in Kenya for Speeches, Tea, Coffee and photos.

Recall that the former lawmaker has called the calm and an end to the ongoing conflict in Sudan over millions of refugees and deaths recorded in the region. However, Shehu Sani disclosed that Sudan has succeeded in destroying its country as the war seems to enrage by the day without successful peace talks or cease-fires in the country.

Sudan’s war has been condemned by international Communities and leaders across the world who have called for peace and calm to return to the African country.

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Olisking (

)