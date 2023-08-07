NEWS

Walk Away From This Invitation To Start A war; It Will Land You In More Trouble -Farotimi to Tinubu

Recently, Dele Farotimi tweeted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to express his worry. He warned the president sternly to avoid getting involved in the conflict with the coup plotters in the Niger Republic. Farotimi emphasized that he would only face more challenges and complications if he gave in to the temptation to join the fight.

Farotimi issued a stern warning, emphasizing the potential consequences of the president’s actions in this circumstance. He cautioned against participating in a war in the Niger Republic because it could cause further problems and risk President Tinubu’s leadership.

If you allow yourself to be provoked into this proxy fight, Mr. Dele Farotimi said, it will land you in much greater trouble. INVITE YOU TO DISTURB YOURSELF FROM THIS.

