Wait Until Saturday And See What Happens, 9 Million People Registered To Vote For Peter Obi – Agwara

Labour Party Gubernatorial Candidate in Imo State, Libo Agwara has insisted that come Saturday, the full might of the OBIdient supporters will be felt at various polling units in Nigeria.

According to Mr. Agwara who appeared in an interview on Arise TV yesterday, over nine million young people registered to get their Permanent Voters Card just for the sole purpose of voting for Peter Obi at the upcoming presidential election. In his own words as seen on Arise TV yesterday…

“The opposition can’t criticize him on issues because his positions are out there and they can’t compete with him. So wait until Saturday and see what happens, over 9 million young people registered to vote for Peter Obi. A lot of people, even the uneducated have gotten the message, there’s been a lot of underground work done by people in the North, all corners of Nigeria have been educated on how to vote for Peter Obi. We at Labour Party believe that there’s going to be a political revolution by the end of Saturday.”

