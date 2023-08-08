WAEC releases 2023 results

According to punch news, The results for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) have been officially released by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

This release of exam results occurred on Monday. Patrick Areghan, the Head of Nigeria’s Office (HNO) at WAEC, announced that out of the total number of candidates, which was 1,613,733, who participated in the examination, the outcomes of 262,803 candidates are currently being withheld due to reported incidents of examination malpractice.

Areghan highlighted a positive trend in the pass rate, disclosing that a substantial portion of candidates performed well. Specifically, 1,361,608 candidates, constituting 84.38 percent, achieved credit grades and above in a minimum of five subjects, regardless of whether they included English Language or Mathematics.

Furthermore, a significant 1,287,920 candidates, equivalent to 79.81 percent of the entire candidate pool, secured credit grades and above in a minimum of five subjects, including both English Language and Mathematics. This underscores the successful outcomes achieved by a notable percentage of candidates in these core subjects.

In essence, the release of the 2023 WASSCE results by WAEC provides valuable insights into the performance of candidates across various subjects and contributes to assessing the educational landscape.

