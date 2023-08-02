Vwaere Diaso: ‘ We were told that there was no blood to revive her after she was rescued ‘-NMA says

The Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has expressed regret over the death of Dr. Vwaera Diaso, one of its member who was trapped in an elevator at the General Hospital, Odan situated within the State.

Photo File: Late Vwaere

According to PUNCH NEWS, this was made known in a statement recently released by the leadership of the chapter while expressing its condolences to the family of the deceased and further giving details of her death.

In summary, the statement reads :’ The information we got was that she was trapped in the elevator for more than 40 minutes before she was rescued. We were also reliably informed that there was no blood available for resuscitation, and this has become a recurring issue as a result of the review made by the government on the previous policy on blood donation. To us, this was an avoidable death and it is unfortunate that it was allowed to happen. We are pained and we are mourning. We are well aware that this same elevator has been a source of problem for many years during which several complaints have been made to all relevant agencies with no respite. We declare a five day statewide mourning period and we demand an immediate, unbiased investigation into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident ‘.

Enadex (

)