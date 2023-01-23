This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Voting Sanwo-Olu back makes a lot of sense so that they may finish what they have started – Aramide

Re-electing the governor for a second term makes a lot of sense, according to Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, the special adviser on works and infrastructure to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Adeyoye made this statement while delivering the keynote presentation at a hybrid interactive session with technocrats, which was organized by the Directorate of Professional Women of the Tinubu/Shettima and Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat Independent Campaign Council (ICC).

Adeyoye listed the various achievements of the current administration in the area of infrastructure and works, noting that many inherited unfinished projects have been completed in addition to many more that have been instituted and finished.

She referred to the Sanwo-Olu administration’s initiatives to upgrade the nation’s infrastructure and transportation system, including upgraded roundabouts in Lekki, Ikeja, and other locations to ease traffic congestion.

She claims that the Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC) has been granted permission to increase its capacity for producing asphalt and to improve the efficiency with which cold and hot mixes are used for both dry and wet season road rehabilitation projects.

The assistant highlighted finished projects, continuing projects in various levels of completion, and just begun projects that are in the procurement phase as justifications for re-election.

“The two of them (Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat) have the will to help, and their vision aligns with the need of Lagos citizens.

“Voting Sanwo-Olu back makes a lot of sense so that they may finish what they have started. Let us get out, gather our PVCs, and vote carefully. More significantly, Adeyoye remarked, “we have a state and a country to create.

