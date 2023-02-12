Voting Labour Party Won’t Help You, It Will Help Bola Tinubu – PDP Chairman, Ayu Tells Abia People

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has told the people of Abia state to vote for the party, arguing that voting for the Labour Party, LP, will not help them, adding that the decision will only help the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to win the presidency in 2023 (Vanguard).

PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Ayu, who spoke recently during the PDP presidential rally in Umuahia, the state capital, declared; “Voting Labour Party, LP, will not help you rather it will help Bola Tinubu, who will again marginalize you for another eight (8) years and am sure that is not what you want. The PDP is the only alternative because it is an organic party owned by the people and not any individual.”

Cited report.

Notably, the PDP national chairman visibly expressed the view that only the party had what it takes, to rescue and rebuild the nation from the ruins created by the ruling party, APC.

What do you think about this? Do you agree with the PDP chairman? Comment your thoughts below.

Images: Punch

INNOCESSON (

)