Voting for Peter Obi is our only hope now; the APC and PDP have failed us, Says Lagos Residents.

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential elections, the residents of Lagos state have come out and said, “Voting for Peter Obi is their only hope now; the APC and PDP have failed them.” While some people are saying they can’t choose anyone for one or two reasons,

According to what people are saying, one person said, “I think it’s our issues because we have witnessed the PDP win and probably rule, and we have seen the APC rule, so I feel that the power structure should change and see something new come first, so that’s how I feel.”

The three years of friendship we have with the political parties that are so famous—APC, PDP, and LP—are so obvious that Peter obi has already tried, and I think he will be the wonder and so much better for another Nigeria because if you wonder about a nation that is already corrupted, it begins with a family. You know that you don’t want to lead that kind of country; your wife won’t be corrupted, and your children won’t be corrupted, so it begins with a family to affect the nation. So that’s where ministry begins: at home, before you extend it to the nation. “So that’s it, so Peter Obi can do it,”

Based on his records when he was governor and his agenda, maybe Nigerians will find him competent. We have seen his manpower in the Anambra economy and what he achieved there, and I believe he can do better for this country,

It’s only God who knows whose better, so for me to choose, out of them, I will choose Tinubu, because Tinubu is a Yoruba man, and he as well is a Yoruba, said the Lagos residents.

I don’t really have a choice because, basically, I believe all of them still have a place where they meet, some of us that are electorate and some of us that are the masses; we just worry ourselves over some of all these things, but all these people still have that place where they meet and settle their differences, and he said he can’t choose anybody.

