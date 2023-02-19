Voting For APC Is Like Bringing Earthquake To Our Nation Nigeria-Primate Elijah Ayodele.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As Nigerian eligible voters prepare to return to their respective polling units to cast their votes for their preferred presidential candidate ahead of the February 25th presidential election, The founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a recent video on his church’s Facebook page shared a message with the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “For the fact that the present contestant for APC is a Yoruba, doesn’t mean that we should vote for hardship. Speaking further he said ” When I told you in 2015 and 2019 that voting for APC will be a disaster, people do not believe me. They thought I was joking.

While he continues he said “Voting for APC is like Bringing an earthquake to our Nation Nigeria. And when you vote for APC you will be in trouble. He said ” I don’t have a preferred candidate. But among the two preferred candidates, anybody that wins the election but failed to do the needful will not complete the tenure. And there is no way those who have made us suffer will escape God’s judgment.

