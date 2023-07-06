Voting Didn’t End In My PU Until About 8.40pm & They Didn’t Finish Counting Until About 1.42am- Dele Farotimi

A video currently circulating online has captured the moment one of the spokespersons of the labour party, Dele Farotimi was speaking about the presidential election that went down across the nation in February

Farotimi was speaking on Channels Television when he spoke about how the election was conducted in his polling unit

In the video that was shared online, he said that voting ended late at his polling unit and counting exercise also took so long before it ended

He said the voting exercise didn’t stop until about 8.40Pm and the counting was still on until about 1.40am the following day

In the viral video that was shared online, he said that ” voting did not end in my polling unit until about 8.40 in the evening and they didn’t finish counting untill about 1.42 am in the morning, the following day”

