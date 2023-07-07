Voting did not end in my polling unit until about 8:40 in the evening –Dele Farotimi

A circulating online video captures Dele Farotimi, a spokesperson for the Labour Party, discussing the February presidential election that occurred nationwide. During an appearance on Channels Television, Farotimi detailed the conduct of the election in his own polling unit.

In the shared video, Farotimi revealed that voting concluded late at his polling unit, and the counting process also extended for a significant duration. According to Farotimi, voting continued until approximately 8:40 PM, and the counting process persisted until around 1:40 AM the next day.

In the viral video, Farotimi said, and I quote, “Voting did not end in my polling unit until about 8:40 in the evening, and they didn’t finish counting until about 1:42 AM in the morning, the following day.”

To view the specific segment of the video mentioned, please watch from 4:43 to 4:56.

What do you have to say about what Dele Farotimi stated about the election in February? Drop your opinions below.

Thanks for reading.

KosisochukwuGodwin (

)