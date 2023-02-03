Votes In Only One Local Government Area In Kaduna Will Cancel Votes In Anambra – El-Rufai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, claims Peter Obi won’t succeed in winning the 2023 presidential election.

El-Rufai called the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) a Nollywood actor and said he lacked the required number of electoral votes.

He claims that there are just two parties competing, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

El-Rufai dismissed Obi’s renown, asserting that he would only get support in a few South-South and South-East districts.

The APC stalwart said that votes in just one Kaduna Local Government Area would render votes in Anambra worthless.The LP flagbearer led the State for eight years under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) agenda.

Obi is polling at 1% in Sokoto, 2% in Katsina, and 5% in Kano, according to El-Rufai in an interview with TVC.”Just because someone is performing at 70% in Anambra State, doesn’t mean they aren’t better than you at 10% in Kano.

Kano had a 4 million voter turnout. Peter Obi will triumph more than anywhere else in the Southern States, where he will sweep the region. He\squeried.

He is conducting surveys in North American Christian communities, but how many are there? Governor laughed.

He asserted that the APC and PDP are the only two with a “footprint,” and that “ethnic and religious discrimination will not get you anywhere.”

