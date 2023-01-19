This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Vote People With Integrity Not People Who Do Not Know Where Their Certificates Are — Peter Obi Says

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to ensure they vote for candidates whose sources of wealth can be traced.

“Vote people with integrity not people who do not know where their certificates are nor people whose ages are controversial.

“Some of them, you cannot even trace their sources of livelihood and those are not the type of candidates Nigeria need at the moment.

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the Facebook users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on Facebook:

What a yardstick, you’re absolutely correct. Unfortunately, many are shouting “On your mandate we stand” standing on the mandate of those that have stolen their future, that of their children and their unborn children, yet them no wise. Anyways, common sense is not common.

Las Las Atiku of PDP and Obi of LP already paved way for APC, Because boss and apprentice had scattered the table while Wike and his G-5 buried PDP.

But this man failed to disclose his sources of wealth, then he was just telling stories.

