Vote People With Integrity and Traceable Source Of Wealth – Peter Obi

As Nigerians patiently wait for the 25th of February, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Gregory Obi has urged the citizens of the Federation to vote for a candidate whose source of wealth can be traced. There’s no doubt Peter Obi has been very popular among the youth.

The Labour Party presidential candidate made this known in his latest campaign in Mina, the capital city of Niger State. He revealed that the source of wealth of some politicians is not traceable, adding that they have questionable characters and lack integrity.

“Vote people with integrity, not people who do not know where their certificates are, not people whose ages are controversial. Some of them you cannot even trace their sources of livelihood and those are not the type of candidates Nigerians need at the moment”. Peter Obi said.

Obi also hosted the women in a town hall meeting during his visit to Mina. He also told the women that they are crucial and very important to his government.

Content created and supplied by: Marayanatha (via 50minds

News )

