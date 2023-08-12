Vote PDP during LG polls, Gov. Obaseki tells residents

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, on Saturday, urged electorates in the state to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates across the 18 local governments ahead of the September 2 local government election to enable them provide dividends of democracy at the grassroot level.

Mr Obaseki made the appeal at the PDP flag-off campaign in Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo.

Mr Obaseki said that the PDP candidate for Etsako Central is trusted and tested to provide good leadership at the local government.

“Our candidate is a better person that will bring better life, I know him, he is a better person and he is a man that will work with me to bring the dividends of democracy to the people.

“He will help you people, we will bring money for commerce to develop Etsako Central.

“So I urge you to come out en mass on September 2, to vote for this candidate,” Mr Obaseki said.

The governor expressed pains over the hardship Nigerians are going through due to the removal of fuel subsidy, and promised to provide palliatives to cushion the effect of the hardship.

“There is hunger following the removal of fuel subsidy and this has resulted in many people finding it difficult to feed.

“I have made available money that will be given to local government chairmen every month for you people to feed with,” he said.

The state party chairman, Tony Azigbemi, who presented the flag of the party to the candidate, assured victory for PDP in the election.

“The PDP will win in Etsako Central local government and other local governments across the state,” he said.

Earlier, the PDP candidate for Etsako Central, Solomon Obomighie, promised to prioritise agriculture in the local government.

“My agenda is to develop the agricultural sector beyond local consumption if elected.

“We are going to provide modern equipment for your agricultural purposes and the council will be an off taker of their produce.

“I have gone through the nooks and crannies of Etsako Central and I have been giving them this message of hope.

“The message of hope is better life that will come through me,” he said.

(NAN)