“Vote humans, not broom or umbrella,” Obi tells supporters

On Saturday at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos, Peter Gregory Obi while concluding his nationwide campaign, has ‘counselled’ voters to cast their votes for human beings, not brooms nor umbrellas in the forthcoming elections.

“People had voted for brooms and umbrellas in the past, but it didn’t work,” Obi had stressed, further stating that it was time to vote for human beings. This statement is no doubt obvious as a swipe against the APC and PDP.

“They tell you; you voted for the PDP, the umbrella in it has put you into poverty. You voted for the broom, they took you to poverty. You voted for broom, it didn’t work, you voted for umbrella, it didn’t work, we now want you to vote for human beings.”

At the rally, it has been recorded how some of the Labour Party supporters were victims of election violence as no fewer than four persons were injured by suspected hoodlums which Obi declared he would apologise on.

