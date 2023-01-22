Vote for Tinubu for good governance, Bagudu’s wife tells Kebbi women

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to punch, Dr. Zainab Bagudu, wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, urged women in the 21 local government areas of the state to support Tinubu/Shetima for the presidency and Dr. Nasiru Idris for the governorship position.

The APC deserves the support and votes of women in the forthcoming election because it has done a lot for them at the state and federal levels, according to the governor’s wife, who organised the women for the campaign rally in Argungu area of the state.

I urge them to come out and support the APC government from the top to the grassroots,” she insisted. Let the APC continue to do a good job. Women have benefited immensely from APC-led governments across the country.

“For us to continue to enjoy the benefits of democracy, we must return the APC to power. I urge all women in Kebbi State to support APC and vote for Bola Tinubu for president and Nasiru Idris for governor in the forthcoming election.

Dr. Zainab went on to say that through numerous empowerment initiatives, the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has shown its support for women across the country.

“No administration has given a greater voice to women in the management of national and state affairs than the Buhari and Bagudu APC administrations. Many women have been appointed to various positions. We must help the APC administration to regain power.

She said the outgoing Bagudu administration kept its word to women in the state and urged them to support the governorship candidate of the party to continue the “good work” of the APC administration.

