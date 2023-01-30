Vote for my husband so I can become the first Yoruba first lady since 1999—Titi Abubakar

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Titi Abubakar, wife of the People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate, recently made headlines by claiming that no Yoruba woman has served as first lady of Nigeria since 1999, and urging Nigerians to vote for my husband so that she can make history as the country’s first.

She went on to say that since Nigeria’s restoration to democracy in 1999, no Yoruba woman has been called the first lady, and that this is the first time a Yoruba woman has wanted to be the first lady. “I want Nigerians to support my husband at the polls,” she pleaded.

When asked about the impact she believes she will have as Yoruba first lady, she said, “I know that my being a Yoruba first lady will affect a lot of things.” Since it is obvious that no Yoruba woman has ever served as Nigeria’s first lady, she pleaded with voters to make her husband the country’s next president so that she might become the first.

