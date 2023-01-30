NEWS

Vote for my husband so I can become the first Yoruba first lady since 1999—Titi Abubakar

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Titi Abubakar, wife of the People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate, recently made headlines by claiming that no Yoruba woman has served as first lady of Nigeria since 1999, and urging Nigerians to vote for my husband so that she can make history as the country’s first.

She went on to say that since Nigeria’s restoration to democracy in 1999, no Yoruba woman has been called the first lady, and that this is the first time a Yoruba woman has wanted to be the first lady. “I want Nigerians to support my husband at the polls,” she pleaded.

When asked about the impact she believes she will have as Yoruba first lady, she said, “I know that my being a Yoruba first lady will affect a lot of things.” Since it is obvious that no Yoruba woman has ever served as Nigeria’s first lady, she pleaded with voters to make her husband the country’s next president so that she might become the first.

Thank You for Your Time, Respected Readers Please comment on what you think of this piece.

daprince1 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The Fight Between Tinubu And Buhari Is Entering A New Dimension – Dino Melaye Alleged

3 mins ago

We Are Lucky To Have Tinubu In APC, We Shouldn’t Look For Someone Else In Sokoto -Akeredolu Says

6 mins ago

Ex-INEC director claims APC acquired a tainted BVAS report in Osun.

15 mins ago

The problem with Atiku is he thinks Buhari just woke up to get 12m votes because of ethnicity—Keyamo

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button