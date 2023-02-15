NEWS

Vote for a candidate who is physically and mentally capable of leading Nigeria – Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

As the presidential race heats up and all efforts focus on the upcoming general elections, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed of the Northern Elders Forum has announced his preferred presidential candidate just days before the general elections.

In a statement obtained from Hakeem Baba-Ahmed on Tuesday, February 14 and obtained by Channels Television during an interview session titled “Verdict 2023”, Hakeem Ahmed stated that the candidate he has chosen is one who is physically and mentally capable of supporting Nigeria. It is not racially or religiously intolerant.

According to him, “I urge voters to vote for a candidate who is physically and mentally capable of leading Nigeria, not based on religion or ethnic values. I say I will vote for a candidate with integrity because we need people with integrity. Also, vote for someone who understands you as a citizen.”

He also urged Nigerians to elect candidates with the aforementioned qualities.

Dear esteemed readers, which of the candidates do you think has these qualities as put forward by Hakeem Baba-Ahmed? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

Video Credit: Channels Television 

