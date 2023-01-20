Vote candidate with good Record and Realistic sources of wealth – Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, has urged Nigerians to make sure they support candidates whose financial sources can be identified.

The sources of some of the other political parties’ presidential candidates’ wealth are not known, according to Obi, who made this claim during the Labour Party’s presidential campaign rally in Minna on Thursday. He also claimed that these candidates’ moral character and integrity are in question.

Vote for honest candidates rather than those whose ages are in question or who are unsure of where their credentials are.

These are not the kinds of candidates Nigeria needs right now because you can’t even find out where some of them get their money from.

He pleaded with his party’s supporters to accept donations from other political parties’ candidates instead of rejecting them, and he added that the money they would be given during the election was stolen from the people.

“Collect the money since it is your money that they stole if they bring their money and beg you to vote for them, then vote for us.”

In addition, Obi urged voters to choose young people over senior citizens who lack the strength and capacity to handle the demands of governing.

