Vote A Presidential Candidate With Mental & Physical Capacity Regardless Of Tribe- NEF Urges Voters

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barely a week to the presidential election in Nigeria, the Northern Elders Forum is yet to make up its mind on the presidential candidate to support in the election.

Spokesperson of the forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed while featuring on Tuesday edition of Channels TV Politics Today revealed that the group has not chosen a presidential candidate it will tell the northern people to vote.

He disclosed that they are still studying and monitoring the activities of each of the gladiators and when the time comes, they will decide on whom to vote.

Baba-Ahmed however insists that the Northern Elders Forum will not consider ethnic, religion or party affiliation while taking its decision.

While speaking on whom to choose among the long list of presidential candidate currently jostling for the plum job, he urges voters to vote for a candidate that has the physical and mental capacity to lead Nigeria.

He said: “Vote for presidential candidate with physical and mental capacity regardless of tribe.”

He noted that the current situation of the country is beyond tribe, religious and political affiliation. What Nigerians need right now is someone who understands the people, their languages and who has integrity.

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, Spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum urges voters to vote for a candidate that has the physical and mental capacity to lead Nigeria.#CTVTweets #2023Verdict pic.twitter.com/PIdym2FSL6 — Channels Television (@channelstv) February 14, 2023