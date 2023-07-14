NEWS

Vitamins That Help Improve Fertility In Both Men And Women

Embarking on the journey of starting a family is a cherished aspiration for many couples. Unfortunately, infertility can pose a significant challenge along the way. However, information from Healthline, reveals that vitamins can play a pivotal role in enhancing fertility and increasing the likelihood of conception. Let’s take a look at these important vitamins below.

1. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that plays a crucial role in male fertility. It helps protect sperm from damage caused by oxidative stress and enhances sperm motility. Additionally, studies have shown that men who take vitamin C supplements experience an increase in sperm count and improved overall sperm health.

2. Vitamin B9 (Folic Acid)

Folic acid, a member of the B-vitamin family, is essential for women trying to conceive. It aids in the development of a healthy embryo and reduces the risk of neural tube defects in babies. Furthermore, folic acid promotes ovulation, improves egg quality, and regulates the menstrual cycle.

3. Selenium

Selenium is a trace mineral that acts as an antioxidant, protecting reproductive cells from damage. In men, selenium improves sperm motility and increases sperm count. For women, it helps prevent chromosomal abnormalities in eggs and supports healthy implantation of the fertilized egg.

4. Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Although not a vitamin, omega-3 fatty acids are worth mentioning for their positive effects on female fertility. They improve hormone production, regulate the menstrual cycle, and promote healthy cervical mucus, facilitating the journey of sperm to the egg. Omega-3 fatty acids can be found in fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts.

Remember, while these vitamins and nutrients can support fertility, they should not replace professional medical advice. If you and your partner are experiencing difficulties conceiving, it’s important to consult with a fertility specialist to address any underlying issues and determine the best course of action.

