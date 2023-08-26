Virtues And Blessings Can Be Transferred From One Person To Another — Dr Dk Olukoya

Dr. Dk Olukoya, the founder and presiding General Overseer of Yaba based Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries has shared on his official Facebook page excerpts of the message he delivered at a programme held at the ministry today. In a message titled, Dealing With Satanic Exchange, the cleric has revealed in his words that, virtues and blessings can be transferred from one person to another.

As revealed by the cleric, in his words, the enemy is capable of transferring blessings, virtues, promotions, issues, illnesses, and diseases from one person’s life to another. The cleric has explained according to biblical teachings in terms of Satanic exchange that, also, one life can be used to replace another—the life of the wicked can be used to replace that of the righteous when evil is intended to befall the righteous; making the righteous rescued from the evil.

The cleric has then released prophetic declarations into the life of all believers in his words thus; I decree upon your life that any power that sees your blessings coming and says “not so”, shall be disgraced in the mighty name of Jesus.

