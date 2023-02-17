Violent Protest Erupts In Lagos Markets Over Rejection Of Old Naira Notes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Violent protest has erupted in Lagos Markets over the rejection of the old Naira notes.

NewsOnline reports that a violent protest has erupted in the Ketu/ Mile 12 areas of Lagos State causing serious traffic along the Ikorodu expressway.

The protesters blocked the expressway with bonfires while many vehicles were reportedly vandalized in the process.

The protest was said to have started following the rejection of the old notes of #1000 (one thousand naira) and #500 (five hundred naira) by traders in the area.

Traders, who had come to the market early Friday were disappointed by the rejection of the old naira notes by traders at the market, mostly people from the Northern part of the country.

The timely intervention of military men however prevented the situation from degenerating into loss of lives.

Soldiers have since taken over Ketu and Mile 12 areas of Ikorodu expressway

Details later…

