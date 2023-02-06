This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Violence over naira scarcity may halt 2023 elections – Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, former Governor of Edo State, said violent protests over the scarcity of new naira banknotes could lead to the suspension of upcoming elections if left unaddressed.

Oshiomhole, deputy executive director of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, called the Central Bank of Nigeria’s policy “crazy”, adding that it is not the responsibility of the bank to stop “vote buying”. He said so on Sunday in an interview on Channels TV.

“If you have riots like the ones you’ve had in Ibadan and Benin, I don’t know where else and they’’re happening simultaneously, and you’re currently dealing with the issue of protecting life and property, will the election become a priority?

“So in this context, anyone who ruins the election will ruin the APC’s chances of winning.

“You can see that the intention of the Bank is not to eliminate abuse but to prevent elections from taking place,” Oshiomhole said.

CBN has set February 10 as the deadline for phasing out the old N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes, however, the implementation of this policy has created a nationwide shortage of new banknotes.

Members of the ruling party have voiced opposition to the policy. The party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State and several others in the party have criticized the policy.

Last week, several governors of the ruling party visited Buhari to discuss policy with him, but the President requested seven days to respond.

However, the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labor Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi respectively, supported the policy.

Obi asked Nigerians to be patient with the Federal Government. In appearing before a special committee of the House of Representatives last week, CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele said banks must accept old notes after the February 10 deadline.

In the interview, Oshiomhole also accused Emefiele of misleading President Muhammadu Buhari about the policy. “CBN’s policy of overhauling the naira is pointless. CBN deceived Buhari and the intention behind it was to prevent the election.

“Assume that every Nigerian is corrupt and this policy is aimed at controlling corruption. CBN is not among the organizations responsible for ensuring free, fair and trustworthy elections. “This is not included in the CBN establishment law,” Oshiomhole said.

Presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for February 25, while States Assembly and gubernatorial elections are scheduled for March 11.

Content created and supplied by: Yasardmajor (via 50minds

News )

#Violence #naira #scarcity #halt #elections #OshiomholeViolence over naira scarcity may halt 2023 elections – Oshiomhole Publish on 2023-02-06 10:57:21