NEWS

Viewers React As Bola Tinubu Shares A Photo Of Himself Shaking Hands With Peter Obi On Social Media.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 315 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is the Presidential candidate of the APC was at thesame place with Peter Obi yesterday, as both presidential Candidates prepare to sign the Peace Accord ahead of the forthcoming general election.

The photo of Bola Ahmed Tinubu shaking hands with the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was shared on social media by himself (Tinubu) and it sparked some Reactions too. See the photo below.

Just as seen in the above photo, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Peter Obi were seen shaking hands at the Peace Accord, and from their facial expressions it looked like they are in good terms.

The photo shared by Asiwaju on Facebook yesterday also sparked a lot of reactions from viewers as well. Checkout some of the reactions below.

What do you have to say about this my fellow readers? Feel free to share your thoughts with us using the comment section below.

Time2Write (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Let’s all vote for people who have a history of representing Nigerians’ interests- Oluchi Oparah

8 mins ago

All Yoruba Obas From Southwest Has Adopted Tinubu as Presidential Candidate For Saturday’s Election

9 mins ago

Enugu Labour Party Senatorial Candidate, Several Others Murdered

18 mins ago

How 2023 Presidential Election Results Will Be Transmitted – INEC

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button