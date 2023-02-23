Viewers React As Bola Tinubu Shares A Photo Of Himself Shaking Hands With Peter Obi On Social Media.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is the Presidential candidate of the APC was at thesame place with Peter Obi yesterday, as both presidential Candidates prepare to sign the Peace Accord ahead of the forthcoming general election.

The photo of Bola Ahmed Tinubu shaking hands with the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was shared on social media by himself (Tinubu) and it sparked some Reactions too. See the photo below.

Just as seen in the above photo, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Peter Obi were seen shaking hands at the Peace Accord, and from their facial expressions it looked like they are in good terms.

The photo shared by Asiwaju on Facebook yesterday also sparked a lot of reactions from viewers as well. Checkout some of the reactions below.

