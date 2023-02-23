Viewers React As Bola Ahmed Tinubu Shares A Photo Of Himself Shaking Atiku Abubakar On Social Media.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

We all know that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the APC presidential candidate why Atiku Abubakar is the PDP presidential candidate, and both candidates were together yesterday at the signing of the Peace Accord.

The signing was held yesterday ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general election, and Bola Tinubu took to his verified Facebook page to share a photo of himself shaking hands with Atiku. See the photo that was shared below.

Just as you can see in the above photo, Bola Ahmed Tinubu popularly known as Asiwaju was shaking hands with Atiku Abubakar, and the photo sparked a lot of reactions from viewers as well.

The 2023 general election is in a few days time, and the Peace Accord had to be signed.

