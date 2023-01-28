VIDEO:Why is Tinubu blackmailing Buhari by saying He’ll take power through revolution-Phrank Shaibu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Phrank Shaibu, a spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is allegedly blackmailing the state’s top citizens to vote the way he wants in the upcoming election.

According to Shaibu, Tinubu has no right to declare that he will overthrow the current government by launching a revolution. Shaibu noted that many of the statements being made by Asiwaju and his staff are subtly directed at the President who has kept a neutral stance before the election. Asiwaju and his group ought to be aware that we live in a democratic period in which everyone is treated fairly on an equal footing, says Shaibu.

“It was reported that Femi Fani Kayode and the APC Youth leader had been arguing that if the APC does not win the next election, the North should at least give something back and that they could not repay Bola Tinubu with evil. The blackmailing of the President by Bola Tinubu was evident in the statement that he would take power through revolution.” He added.

A threat has been made by the current speaker of the House of Representatives that he will get the Inspector General of Police to arrest the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. One of the closest allies of Bola Ahmed Tinubu happens to be this person. Their objective is to arm-twist the government using all the instruments of government.

What’s your opinion on this?

