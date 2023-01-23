Video:Tinubu Arrives Bauchi For His Meeting With Religious Leaders In NE&Ahead Of His Campaign Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State and the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), arrived Bauchi State for his meeting with religious leaders in the North East and also for his campaign rally.

A video which was uploaded by ‘DOlusegun’ a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC), his twitter handle, shows the moment the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, arrived Bauchi with his private jet for the meeting and the rally. Bola Tinubu was g

However, received by the Bauchi Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar.

You can click on the link below to watch the video; https://twitter.com/DOlusegun/status/1617233112412340224?t=R53_Hb3s4mPol2IzNRUL5g&s=19 Meanwhile, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter obi and his running mate, Datti Ahmed held their presidential campaign rally today in Kano State.

What do you have to say about this?

Grantenzy (

)