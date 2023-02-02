VIDEO:They want to eliminate me simply because I’m not supporting someone who Hasn’t won before

NEWS

They want to eliminate me simply because I'm not supporting someone who Hasn't won before

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, was recently seen addressing his constituents about the upcoming 2023 elections for governor in his state and president of the federal republic of Nigeria.

They want to kill me, according to Governor Nyesom Wike, “simply because I said I am not supporting someone who has never won an election.” All of those who are plotting evil against me and my people, he continued, “will never succeed. I’ll keep advocating for the truth, and I’ll never turn my back on my people to serve a thief.

Governor Nyesom Wike emphasised that he had never said he would publicly support a presidential candidate. Because my people already know who to support, I also never said that I would publicly disclose my preferred candidate or method.

The Governor further stated by saying, “I want you to tell those people to repent now or stay as traitors forever.”

Dear esteemed readers, what’s your opinion on this?

