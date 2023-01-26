VIDEO:The moment crowd reacts in Delta state after Obaseki told them to vote for PDP on Oct 25th

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

At the People’s Democratic Party PDP rally in Delta state, the crowd that was listening to Gov. Obaseki of Edo state speak reacted.

It is no longer breaking news that the presidential campaign trains for Atiku and Okowa arrived in Delta state on Tuesday.

People came from all around the state to the rally, which was held in the Stephen Keshi stadium, to demonstrate their support for the cause.

However, it was known that everything turned upside down when Godwin Obaseki made a mistake in his lines in front of the crowd.

The governor spoke and said “Even though we had won the presidential election, I’m here to carry the message that my people in the state of Edo delivered to Delta. There will be 1.5 million votes cast by Edo and Delta, I was told to let you know. So, on October 25, make sure to cast your votes for PDP. Will everyone vote for the PDP?” He asked the crowd.

“No,” the crowd roared in response.

What’s your take on this?

DiplomaticPrincess (

)