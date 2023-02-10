This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

VIDEO:Moment Obi said he has enough money to take care of himself & family, & Can’t steal govt fund

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, is still in the race to become Nigeria’s next president ahead of the crucial February election. After his campaign rally in Abuja, Obi flew down to Lagos to meet with some of Nigeria’s top entertainers at Ikoyi. Among those who were present at the engagement were the Psquare brothers, Frank Edoho, Kachi, and other prominent entertainers.

The meeting was a great success, with Obi and the entertainers discussing various issues affecting Nigeria. Obi also took the opportunity to explain his plans for the country should he be elected president. He spoke of his commitment to improving the economy, providing better education and healthcare, and creating more jobs for the people.

While addressing them, Peter Obi said when he went to Anambra state to be governor and said to people if he takes a cup of Anambra state that doesn’t belong to him, God should punish him and his family, but in return, people do say he shouldn’t say that.

Peter Obi went on to say he does that because he has enough money and no reason to steal public money as God gave him enough for what he needs and if anything goes wrong, he can leave the rest of his life and not just for himself but for his family also.

Obi continued, saying that while he might not have enough for other people, he does have enough for his family and himself. The Nigerian entertainers present at the event were drawn to that, and upon hearing it, they all started laughing and cheering for Peter Obi.

