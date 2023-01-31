Video:Atiku Abubakar Reacts After Tinubu Committed Blunder While Saying He Sold Nigeria’s Properties

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the claims of APC counterpart that he made him “Senate President” and he sold everything Nigeria has and travelled to Dubai.

Recall that Tinubu had continued the war on words between himself and Atiku during the APC presidential campaign rally held in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital on Monday. He had accused Atiku of running away when former president, Obasanjo wanted to use him as goat meat. However, Tinubu commited blunder in the process, by referring to Atiku as the former senate president.

Meanwhile, reacting to Tinubu’s blunder, Atiku released a statement his campaign spokesman, Phrank Shaibu. He asked Tinubu to end the continuous embarrassment to both his party and Nigerians.

He said: “The constant gaffes of All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, which started as a comic relief is slowly becoming a tragedy, an embarrassment to Nigeria, Africa’s largest nation. Since Tinubu declared his intention to contest, he has made over 20 gaffes publicly. These gaffes, which have provided online skit makers with comic content, are no longer a laughing matter but a tragic embarrassment to a nation in dire need of salvation.”

https://twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/1620180116172333056?t=i0bmTuJGn-Qd_DnlfeRpxA&s=19

