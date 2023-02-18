Video: You’re just a sperm donor not a father – Tonto Dike slams ex-hubby, Chuchill over their son’s welfare

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tonto Dikeh revealed that she regrets having Churchill as the father of her kid as he is the worst thing that ever happened to her

She stated that she wakes up everyday apologizing to her child for having him as his father.

Recall that Olakunle Churchill had penned an emotional note to Churchill to celebrate his 7th birthday yesterday







Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has accused her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill of being a deadbeat father to their son, King Andre.

The young boy recently turned 7 years, and his dad penned a heartwarming birthday message on social media.

Tonto Dikeh called him out for celebrating their child on his birthday while refusing to be a part of his life growing up.

The mother of one said he has never paid the boy’s school fees for once neither has a he explored visitation but he keeps telling people that she denies him access to his child.

In a lengthy rant on Instagram Tonto noted that she has been single-handedly taking care of King Andre while Churchill takes credit.

She wrote in part: “Being a FATHER has less to do with your spe*m and more to do with your HEART… For the past 7years, you have done it all to hurt my child, From spiritually to physically.

You and your family have claimed severally that you won a COURT case on child custody but you decided to leave the child for me. Let me ask you and those clueless lots a question, WHO GOES TO COURT, WINS A CUSTODY BATTLE AND DECIDES TO FORGET ABOUT THE CHILD???

Make it Make sense??? How intelligent do you sound? I have always known you to be a prolific, Adamant and pathological liar, whose lies can RAISE THE DE*D. I WON that case, it hurt you so bad that you were asked to pay CS fee and educational fees..

The court of law does not admit Diabolical proofs but the magnitude of my Proof of your diabolical nature made them understand my FEARS for the life of my child and asked that you ONLY HAVE EXTREMELY-STRICT- SUPERVISED VISITATION BY SOMEONE I TRUST….

Why would a court put such a Huge law on you? What you won was the PRICE of CS fee after you told the judges you were BROKE and even demanded that I paid your transportation fees to court (It’s all in the court transcript which you/ lawyers should have and I also have..)

For 7years, you have only paid 4 MONTHS CS fee, NO/ZERO SCHOOL FEES and have NEVER EVER DONE A VISITATION OR ATTEMPTED TO..

yet you self pity telling people you don’t have access to my child? After much BEGGING and pleading, I let you come around for his 1st birthday with you contributing NOT EVEN A PIN OR GIVING HIM A PRESENT. Yet you ran to social media to post pictures as though you lifted a finger, even told people you sponsored the party..

My stand is my stand, I would not spend so much MONEY taking care of a child ALONE for you to have access, only to DECEIVE the world that you are taking care of him (you were called 6years ago to pay school fees By the school, you told them you had made a transfer and BLOCKED them, so I decided to take away your SURNAME from his permanently)..”

