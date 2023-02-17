NEWS

VIDEO: You Have Just Made Vote Buying Even Easier – Ayo Oyalowo

Some APC members are asking President Buhari to sack the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, over the continued hardship being faced by Nigerians as a result of the policy of the resigning of the Naira note.

They addressed the journalists in Abuja and the convener, Ayo Oyalowo, at the press conference said that the policy is targeted at ensuring that APC loses the 2023 presidential election.

After the press conference, he granted an interview to Channels Television. In this interview, he was asked.

Why will you say he is going against it? Has he taken any decisions?

Ayo said “As we speak, the people that are being punished on the street today are not politicians, and if you say you want to stop people from buying votes, what you have just done, if we have to believe the CBN governor that some politicians have seized the money, then you have just made vote buying even easier “.

