“Video wrongly presented” – Davido’s manager Israel DMW apologise to Muslim community

Nigerian singer, Davido’s Logistics Manager, Israel Afeare, popularly known as Israel DMW, has apologized to the Muslim community over the controversial video posted by his boss.

The news was shared by Vanguard on July 26, 2023.

If you recall, Davido was criticised by the Muslim community after uploading a music video of his signee, Logos Olori’s new song titled ‘Jaye Lo’.

In the video, people were seen praying in Islamic way and dancing in a mosque.

Davido later deleted the controversial video on his social media platforms.

However, the Muslim community wanted the ‘Unavailable’ crooner to apologise for it.

In a new development, Israel DMW took to his Instagram story section and apologized on behalf of Davido.

He said that purpose of the video was to entertain though it was wrongly presented.

In his words, “Let me specially apologise to my Muslims brothers and sisters, on the video my boss posted, as a result of him wanting to lift up somebody, which is one of his hobbies.”

He also added, “Please do not be angry. Love you all.”

