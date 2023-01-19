Video: “Women are a reflection of how you treat them” – Obi Cubana’s wife schools men who are against building their partners

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

According to lawyer, a woman is a reflection of how her man treats her and the female gender thrives in love and care.

She said that it is usually difficult for a good woman to walk away and men should pay close attention to how they treat their women.

Ebele Iyiegbu, the wife of Anambra born billionaire Obinna Iyiegbu a.k.a Obi Cubana, tackles men who insist that building up a woman is a waste of time.

Her husband had made a post in which he advised men to build their partners up.

However, some men misguided by past negative experience averred that doing that would be a waste of time as the relationship might fail eventually.

In reaction Mrs Iyiegbu said that while there comments may be valid, good women still exists.

She also advised females to change the narrative about women by becoming women who can be trusted when built by their husbands.