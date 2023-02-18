VIDEO: Why Should People Who Stole Be Given Power? – Ahmed Datti

The 2023 general elections in Nigeria are some days away. So the candidates and their supporters are doing all they can to ensure that victory is guaranteed.

While the parties are organizing rallies in various states, their candidates are granting interviews to radio and television stations and also speaking to the electorate at conferences.

The vice presidential candidate for the Labour Party, Ahmed Datti, made use of an opportunity presented to him at a conference organized by the Northern Assembly to elicit their votes.

At this conference, he has this to say: “What is the truth? There are systems that have failed; move them out. There are individuals who have failed; move them out. In fact, when Dr. Bugaji, a senior colleague, said, Why should people who steal be given titles? He is correct, but he can even be more correct when he puts it this way: why should people who stole be given power?”

