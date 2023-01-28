This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Video: Why I am Supporting Bola Ahmed Tinubu _ Adams Oshiomole.

As we look forward to the 2023 general elections and choosing the next presidential candidate, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress looks bright, as more people in Edo State are pitching the tent with his ambition. The former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomole, reveals why he is supporting Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, the country needs a president who is proactive about the welfare of the entire Nigerian population. Don’t you like a leader who recognizes your qualities, brings you clothes, and empowers you so that you can rise? Bola Ahmed Tinubu shows leadership by mentoring other people. “I beg you, we’re following Tinubu because he’s the one who knows the road,” he said.

He further stated: He told the people to go to Anambra state from Onitsha Bridge, stop moving down to Awka, then come back to Lagos and do their surveys because the thing is that all those who want to be president have become governors. He said, “What you can’t do as a governor, how can you do that as president of Nigeria?”

In addition, he stated that there’s no major public hospital in Anambra State, and for eight years there was no local government election.

