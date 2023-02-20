[VIDEO] Who Says Your Money Is Not Valid, It’s The Person That Won’t Be Valid- Oshiomhole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The recent naira scarcity in Nigeria has thrown the Nation into a state of confusion. Many people now spend most of their time on the queue at ATM spots, banks, and other financial institutions in other to cash out their money.

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria recently told Nigerians that the old N1,000 and N500 is no more a legal tender in Nigeria.

Speaking during a campaign in Edo state, Oshiomhole claimed that the CBN governor should obey the Supreme Court’s ruling rather than President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive. He emphasized that every state resident is subject to the law and that the office of the president is not an exception.

The Old Notes are still considered legal tender, according to me, Adams Aliu Oshiomhole.

He said that even long after Emefiele’s tenure as CBN governor is complete, it will continue to remain in effect. In the event that he declines, we shall validate the money on our own.

He said anyone that says the money is not valid, it’s the person that won’t be valid.

He said they are neither the property of the government, nor are they tenants on this land. He assured that they must abide by the Supreme Court orders.

Any government should abide by the guidance provided by the Supreme Court’s seven judges. It won’t be long before the CBN governor is imprisoned if he disobeys the Supreme Court.

You can watch the video here

Fashion24/7 (

)