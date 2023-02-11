Video: What Peter Obi Told Supporters In Alaba International Market During His Visit

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as well as his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed will be rounding off their presidential campaign rallies that have taken place across states in Nigeria in Lagos. With that, Peter Obi took time to visit Alaba International Market, where he was welcomed very well and was spotted alongside the governorship candidate of their party in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

Addressing his supporters who came out in numbers, Peter Obi recounted how he came to the popular Lagos market when he was governor. Peter Obi, in his words, said

“I came here when I was running for governor. I came back when I became governor. I am here today in Alaba. I will come back as President. GOV, the incoming governor of Lagos, is also here as a candidate today. He will come back as governor.”

