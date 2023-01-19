Video: What Kwankwaso Said After He Was Told To Step Down For Peter Obi

The Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso, yesterday spoke on Chatham House in London, and during his interactive session, he was told to step down for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

In reply Kwankwaso said, “How can you ask me to step down for labour party? You should go and look at my credentials, I am a phD holder in Engineering, and check your candidate what he has. I have been a civil servant for 17 years, I wasn’t a trader. I was deputy speaker House of Reps in 1992, Kano state Governor for 8 years, I was in the Senate, and so on and so forth. if I see anyone better than me, I may consider withdrawal”.

You can click on the link below to watch the video;

What do you have to say about this statement from Rabiu Kwankwaso?

