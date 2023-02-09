Video: “We’ve resolved fuel and cash scarcity issues, 2023 elections will hold as planned” – INEC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu assures Nigerians that forthcoming elections will hold regardless of fuel and cash scarcity issues.

Mahmood Yakubu spoke after a meeting with the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, 8th of February.

His revelation trails the many protests that have rocked different parts of the country over the scarcity of fuel and cash hoarding of new Naira notes.

Yakubu said: