Video: We have heal ourselves of under-performance in Ovia — Dennis Idahosa

Hon. Dennis Idahosa, representative of Ovia Federal Constituency has said that the decision Ovia people have taken is such that those that placed area on the path of retrogression and underdevelopment for years would not be given another opportunity to occupy public offices.

Idahosa stated this while fielding questions from newsmen in Benin on his intention to seek a second term in office as the representative of the constituency in the National Assembly (NASS).

The lawmaker who noted that the decision to seek reelection lies squarely with his constituents, however said that there was no comparison between Ovia he met and Ovia of now.

Idahosa stated that before now, there was a huge gap in terms of interactions between the people and their representatives as well as attraction of dividends of democracy to the constituency.

He noted that it was as a result that in 2019, he christened his campaign, “liberation of Ovia from under-performance and underdevelopment.”

The lawmaker stressed that he has been able change the narrative in almost three years of his stewardship to the people of the federal constituency.

“God has used me to open our eyes that a lot more can be achieved only if we truly desire the growth and development of the area and its people.

“For a start, there is now that connection between the people and their representative unlike what was obtainable in the past. This is in addition to the numerous projects that I have been able to attract to the constituency.

“Just to mention few, we are saving our children from the trouble of haven to travel long distances to attend classes and also improving in our learning environment by building schools across the 23 wards that make up the constituency.

“We have also been able to attract other projects such as townhall, streets lights, bridges, health centers amongs others.

“Most importantly, God have used me to improve on the standard of living and quality of lives of the people through a number of empowerment programmes I have initiated and executed within this short time in office.

“Again, let me reiterate here that my service to Ovia people was divinely orchestrated by God. He remains the ultimate source of my victory not men.

“This must be sustained by the resource God is using me to fulfill his purpose for Ovia,” he stated.