Video: We foiled 66 attempts to hack the virtual FEC meeting – FG

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has said that 66 attempts by hackers from Europe to gain access to virtual meetings of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) have been futile.

At the 19th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023), the Minister said all the cases were reported to the appropriate authorities for record and actions.

Pantami further revealed that about 108 virtual federal cabinet meetings has been held since the National Policy on Virtual Engagements for Federal Public Institutions in October 2020.

He also disclosed that N47 billion would have been spent to hold physical meetings if virtual meetings were not implemented.

Pantami who also revealed that 2.2 million jobs had been created in the nation’s digital sector in the last three years, blamed the challenges in telecommunications to infrastructure deficit.

He placed the broadband penetration as of November 2022 at 46. 2percent and quarterly revenue generation from the ICT sector at N408 billion.

On why kidnappers who use telephone calls to reach families of captives for ransom negotiations are yet to be arrested despite the SIM card registration, Pantami said;