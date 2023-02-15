VIDEO: Watch The Moment Gov Wike ‘Assisted’ Tinubu Into The Vehicle After Campaign In Rivers State

Hours after the presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was welcomed into Rivers state for the presidential campaign rally, a video showing the moment Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike literally assisting him into the vehicle after the campaign surfaced online.

After the former governor of Lagos state boarded the vehicle, Governor Nyesom Wike was spotted exchanging pleasantries with those who were in the state alongside Tinubu for the rally.

According to reports gathered by Chris Osa Media, immediately after the campaign, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had a private meeting with the governor of Rivers state inside the state’s government house.

During the presidential campaign, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu made it clear that if he becomes the next president, he will ensure that the nation is united because unity fosters development. He also told the people of Rivers state to vote Tonye Cole during the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

Watch the full video showing the moment HERE.

Content created and supplied by: Musingreports (via 50minds

News )

#VIDEO #Watch #Moment #Gov #Wike #Assisted #Tinubu #Vehicle #Campaign #Rivers #StateVIDEO: Watch The Moment Gov Wike ‘Assisted’ Tinubu Into The Vehicle After Campaign In Rivers State Publish on 2023-02-15 21:14:09