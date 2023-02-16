VIDEO: Watch The Moment Gov Wike Assisted Tinubu Into The Vehicle After Campaign In Rivers State

A video of the moment Rivers State Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike literally helped Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu get into the car after the campaign surfaced online hours after the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was welcomed to the state for the presidential campaign rally.

Photo Credit: Google.

Following the presidential candidate’s boarding of the truck, Governor Nyesom Wike was seen mingling with those who had traveled to the state with Tinubu for the rally.

According to information acquired by Chris Osa Media, the former governor of Lagos State met privately with the Gov Wike at the state’s government house just after the rally.

During the presidential campaign, Tinubu, made it plain during the election campaign that if elected, he would work to keep the country unified since cooperation promotes growth. Additionally, he urged the citizens of Rivers state to support Tonye Cole in the next race for governor of the region.

Watch video here:

Content created and supplied by: RoseMartinze (via 50minds

News )

#VIDEO #Watch #Moment #Gov #Wike #Assisted #Tinubu #Vehicle #Campaign #Rivers #StateVIDEO: Watch The Moment Gov Wike Assisted Tinubu Into The Vehicle After Campaign In Rivers State Publish on 2023-02-16 06:59:10