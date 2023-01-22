NEWS

VIDEO: Watch The Moment Fmr Gov. Adams Oshiomole Was Seen Drinking Beer After A Campaign Tour In His Ward

Many hours ago, the former governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, went live on his verified social media platform (Facebook page) to share a video showing the moment he drank beer after a campaign tour in his ward.

Comrade Adams Oshiomole said, “when I was returning from a ward campaign tour today, i stopped by to have a good time with some advanced men in the locality.” The former governor of Edo added, “I really enjoyed sharing bottles of beer together with the advanced men in my ward’s locality.”

Before the former national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) drank the beer, the men were telling him about how he had brought developments to their ward as a governor. They expressed how they miss his giant strides and hope he wins the senatorial race he aims in order that he continues his good works.

