VIDEO: Watch The Moment Bola Tinubu Met With The Ooni Of Ife In Osun State.

Recently, many people has been thrilled by a video that was posted by the Nation papers on the internet a few hours ago. In the video, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was seen meeting with the Osun council of Obas before the APC Presidential rally in the state of Osun.

He greeted the Ooni of Ife and also the members which was appealing to him.

He was accompanied by the national chairman of the APC, senator Adamu, his running mate, Shettima, Governor Sanwo-Olu, Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, former governor Feyami of Ekiti state and the executive governor of Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, who is also the director-general of his presidential campaign council.

Many people who saw this were amazed as to what they saw as they reacted vigorously to the post, while others gave their thoughts and opinions on what they saw.

