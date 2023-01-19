VIDEO: Watch Peter Obi’s Reaction After A Security Man Blocks Him From Waving To People At Kaduna

One of the leading front-runners in the next general presidential election and the Labour Party candidate, Peter Gregory Obi was live yesterday at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna in order to flag off their Northern campaign.

With the next presidential general election in the country now barely 38 days away, every political party and candidate are making sure that they leave no stone unturned thereby trying to put finishing touches to their electioneering campaign, which was also the case yesterday for the former Governor of Anambra State and his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Peter Obi upon landing at the venue of the campaign, he stepped down from his car with his convoy and was given a warm welcome by the large number of supporters in attendance who were heard chanting his name.

At that point, he was making an approach heading to the place where the crowd were seated but one of the security operatives tried to block him from waving to the mammoth of crowd.

Upon noticing this, he stopped for a second and immediately gave a sign by clapping his hand which indicated that he never wanted to be stopped from attending to the good people of the State.

